1 injured by debris as storms march eastward

WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a woman has been injured in central Massachusetts when a piece of debris hit her car during a storm.

Webster police say the woman had been driving in Webster on Saturday, and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

A tornado warning in Massachusetts has expired, and meteorologists from the National Weather Service are surveying building damage that may have been caused by a tornado in Webster, including roofs ripped off of homes and utility poles snapped in half.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Boston and Rhode Island with "torrential downpours" anticipated of between one to two inches per hour until 3 p.m.

Over 4,250 Worcester County residents are without power.

NWS says strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will continue as showers move eastward.