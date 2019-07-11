Building for sale, but Westport Pizzeria to stay

WESTPORT — Despite a commercial real estate listing showing the building for sale, Westport Pizzeria is here to stay.

Owner Mel Mioli said he and his brother placed the 143 Post Road East building for sale to test the market. Whether or not the building sells, the business will continue.

“We do this occasionally,” Mioli said of the decision. “Nothing is changed and we will be open to the public. The business is here to stay.”

The pizzeria, which moved from Main Street to its current location in 2014, is a staple within the Westport community and celebrated its 50th anniversary in October.

The listing has the 2,516-square-foot property for sale at $1,425,000.

