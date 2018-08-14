Standoff with man barricaded in Buffalo home ends peacefully

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home less than 24 hours after authorities dealt with a similar situation in another part of the city.

The Buffalo Police Department's SWAT team responded early Tuesday morning to a report of a man barricaded inside a home in the city's University District.

WBEN -AM reports that SWAT team members fired several rounds of tear gas into the house. Neighbors have been evacuated and police have blocked off the street.

About four hours later, police entered the home and took the man into custody without incident. Police say he had threatened relatives with knives.

Late Monday afternoon, the SWAT team handled a similar situation on Seneca Street. That incident ended with no injuries. No weapon was recovered from the scene.