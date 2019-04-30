Budget committee voting on proposed spending changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The General Assembly's budget-writing committee is voting on a revamped version of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's two-year, $43.1 billion budget.

The Democratic-controlled Appropriations Committee was considering Tuesday a proposed spending plan with a slightly higher bottom line than what Lamont offered in February.

Sprague state Sen. Cathy Osten, the committee's co-chair, says much of the increase stems from reversing Lamont's proposed local education aid cuts.

The Democrat called the committee's budget "fair and honest."

Members of the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee may vote Wednesday on a separate bill that addresses Lamont's proposed tax changes. There's been disagreement between Lamont and some Democrats over his proposal to extend the sales tax to new goods and services.

All these plans will become the basis for a final negotiated budget agreement.