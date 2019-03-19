Bryant vetoes change to public employees' insurance board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has struck down a bill dealing with the board that manages health insurance for state government employees and school employees.

The board is made up of 10 voting members and six legislators who do not vote. House Bill 576 would have let the state insurance commissioner and the state superintendent of education each send a representative in his or her place. The commissioner and the superintendent are both among the voting members.

Bryant wrote Monday that he vetoed the bill because allowing the two officials to send representatives "would thwart the intent of having counterparts of the highest level of government" making decisions about public employees' insurance.

Legislators are still in session. It wasn't immediately clear whether they will try to overturn the Republican governor's veto.