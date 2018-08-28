Bryant asks lawmakers to divide $700M in oil spill damages

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers still have more to consider before they conclude a special session.

Gov. Phil Bryant widened the session's agenda Tuesday. He's asking lawmakers to agree on how to divide $700 million that Mississippi is receiving in economic damage payments from BP PLC.

The oil company is making the payments following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Legislative leaders have discussed giving roughly 75 percent of money to the state's three coastal counties and 25 percent to the remaining 79 counties.

However, some inland lawmakers oppose that plan. Republican Rep. Tracy Arnold of Booneville is circulating a proposal to divide money among all counties based on their share of Mississippi's population.

Bryant also wants lawmakers to agree how to spend $50 million put aside earlier.