Brush fire contained at 5 acres east of the Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — Crews are trying to extinguish a small brush fire east of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport south of the Loop 202 freeway.

The fire is burning grass and vegetation in the river bottom and is not affecting any flights at the airport Monday evening.

Phoenix and Tempe fire department crews are using four brush trucks and two tanker trucks to surround and extinguish the fire, which is contained at less than five acres.

Three fire trucks are providing assistance with refilling the brush and tanker trucks with water.

No word yet on the cause of the brush fire.