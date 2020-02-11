Brown University extends its president's contract into 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University's president will continue to lead the school into 2025, the university announced Tuesday.

The Ivy League school in Providence said its governing bodyn unanimously approved the early extension of President Christina Paxson’s appointment for an additional three years, to June 30, 2025.

The governing body, known as the Corporation of Brown University, cited Paxson’s “record of transformational impact” over eight years as president in its decision to extend her tenure more than two years before her current contract expires.

“The corporation has expressed its absolute and unqualified confidence in her leadership, and its conviction that the most certain way to ensure the university’s continued momentum and success without pause is to keep Christina Paxson at Brown," Chancellor Samuel Mencoff said in a statement.

The university didn't disclose the contract's salary terms. Paxson was paid more than $1.2 million in 2017, according to the university's most recent tax forms.

Paxson developed the university’s 10-year strategic plan that launched in 2014. Brown has since added about 90 faculty members engaged in scholarship and teaching, invested more in capital projects, student aid and research, and created numerous academic centers.

Paxson said she's thrilled to extend her service to an exceptional institution.