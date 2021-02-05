Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 11:01 a.m.
1 of4 A member of the National Guard gives people direction standing in line at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday, drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx. The mega-site is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the New York City borough with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankee Stadium opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday, drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx.
The mega-site is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the New York City borough with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. The Yankees' home opened for appointments for vaccination-eligible residents early Friday under damp skies.