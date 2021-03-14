British-Iranian woman back in court after 5 years in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A trial to present fresh charges against a British-Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran convened Sunday, her supporters said, casting uncertainty over her future following her release from prison.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court in Tehran to face new charges of spreading “propaganda against Iran,” wrote Tulip Siddiq, a member of the British Parliament who represents her area of London and campaigned for her release. A verdict was expected next week, Siddiq added. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.