Westport Library seeking candidates for board of trustees, Tech critic David Pogue to speak at senior center

Westport Library is seeking candidates to apply for vacancies on the Library board of trustees. The library is particularly interested in meeting with candidates with experience in the fields of development, strategic planning and commercial construction.

Trustee appointments will be a four-year term beginning July 1.

There are 20 members on the library board, half of whom are appointed by the Representative Town Meeting and half of by the board itself.

Those interested in applying should email a resume and letter of interest indicating how their past work and experience qualify them as a library trustee. Send it to Robin Powell at rpowell@westportlibrary.org.

Tech critic David Pogue to speak at senior center

Founder and tech critic for Yahoo Finance and tech correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning David Pogue will speak at the Westport Center for Senior Activities on Friday, April 6. He will speak from 2:30 to 4 p.m. (it was scheduled for 1:30 to 3:00 pm.)

The topic is “Disruptive Tech 2018: The Unrecognizable New World of Tech and Culture.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has announced that nighttime construction on the Merritt Parkway project in Westport and Fairfield is scheduled to resume in April.

Motorists traveling on the Merritt between the Congress Street overpass in Fairfield and the Newtown Turnpike overpass in Westport can expect nightly northbound and southbound lane closures.

The contractor will begin restoration work on Parkway bridges, resume milling and paving operations in southbound lanes, and will begin shoulder reconstruction and drainage improvements in the right side shoulder areas currently behind temporary concrete barriers. Some limited daytime construction may be performed that will not impact traffic operations on the Parkway.

