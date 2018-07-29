Briefs: Detours due to Cribari Bridge repairs

Cribari Bridge repairs mean detours

WESTPORT — Nighttime detours Mondays through Thursdays will be in place through Sept. 7 for the William Cribari Bridge on Route 136 over the Saugatuck River, which is undergoing repairs.

The state Department of Transportation said the evening bridge closure and detour will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. so the bridge’s overhead truss system can be fixed.

The bridge, originally built in 1884, underwent a superstructure replacement in 1991 and the bridge’s original trusses were retained as ornamental facade. While the superstructure is in fair condition, the trusses, which are not considered primary load-carrying units, are in critical condition, said Priti Bhardwaj, a transportation supervising engineer with the DOT who is serving as manager of the Cribari project.

SoNo Arts Festival returns

NORWALK — The SoNo Arts Festival will take place in South Norwalk’s historic district along Main and Washington streets, on Aug. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Festival admission is free.

This juried event will feature more than 125 artisans, children’s activities, performing artists, musical performances and a puppet parade.