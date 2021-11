WESTPORT — Bridgewater Chocolate Box is expanding the brand’s footprint deeper into Fairfield County by opening a new pop-up shop in Westport this holiday season.

The company, which has been operating in northern Fairfield County for 26 years. Now, the owners have their sights set on bringing their delights to 11 Church Lane this season and possibly permanently.

“With Connecticut being our home state, we’re excited to pick Westport as our very first adventure into the southern region area,” said Marlene Steiner, Bridgewater Chocolate’s brand director.

They currently have two locations in Brookfield and a store in West Hartford.

Steiner said Westport has a “great” downtown filled with retail, dining and people who are interested in the culinary arts.

“It’s a really good fit for our market,” Steiner said.

The Westport location will open Nov. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. Starting Nov. 27, the shop will be open on weekends only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Store hours will be adjusted during the week of Christmas.

Steiner said that pop-up will be open until the end of the year, however, the company will be looking to stay permanently if it receives a great response from the Westport community.

“That’s the goal,” she said. “We are hopeful to be able to retain a full-time retail location in 2022.”

Steiner said that the brand has been successful over the last 26 years because of its focus on the customers, as well as the premium quality. It is known for its high-end chocolate box assortments, which are made in the company’s Brookfield factory, as well as its decorative hinged boxes, hand-tied bows and personalized services.

The brand is looking to first expand throughout Connecticut before spreading to other states.

Steiner said people have been very receptive to the quality of chocolates and presentation.

“We put so much, we call it love and care, in everything that we do from the packaging, the chocolate themselves, and of course the customer experience and I think that has resonated with a lot of people,” she said.

Steiner believes that the whole experience would be really well received in the Westport community. The company also worked with Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate to find what Steiner calls “the perfect spot” on Church Lane to help launch the holiday pop-up.

She said that the location was chosen because it fit the need of a quick turn-around time for the pop-up shop, as well as the location’s “great” neighbors and the high pedestrian traffic, which allows the company to interact with the community.

“We just sort of fell in love with that space,” Steiner said. “We’re really excited to be a part of the neighborhood and add to everyone’s shopping experience while they’re in that area.”