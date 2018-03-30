Bridgeporter hailed a hero for aiding injured in Westport crash arrested





WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man hailed a hero for rescuing a driver injured in a town accident that led to a massive fundraising campaign for the ex-convict found himself behind bars Friday.

Aaron Tucker, now 33, was on a bus en route to a job interview last July when he saw a car roll over and crash on Post Road East. Though the bus driver told Tucker he would leave without him if he got off the bus, Tucker got off anyway and played a major role in aiding two other bystanders who worked across the street to pull the driver from the smoking car and begin treating him until emergency personnel arrived, people at the scene said.

A subsequent GoFundMe campaign raised $66,000 for Tucker.

On March 23 Tucker, of Milne Street in Bridgeport and an accomplice were each charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, unsafe storage of a firearm and violation of a protective order.

Tucker also received a misdemeanor summons for operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Tucker is quoted in the police report from the incident as saying he “was not a troublemaker.”

He was held on a $150,000 bond and will next appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday, April 20.