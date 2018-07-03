Bridgeport woman failed to appear

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman with an outstanding arrest warrant was taken into custody in Westport, police said.

On June 25 around 8:45pm, an officer stopped Adrian Belizaire, 22, in her car on Greens Farms Road, police said. The officer learned of an outstanding warrant for Belizaire’s arrest and took her to police headquarters, where she was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Unable to post the $500 bond, Belizaire was transported to Norwalk Court for arraignment the next morning.

