Bridgeport woman charged with forging check

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old Bridgeport woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting to make fraudelent withdrawals at a bank.

On Nov. 19 at 2:33 p.m., a resident reported they had been the victim of fraud. According to police, two withdrawals totaling $2,240 were made from the victim’s checking account without her authorization. A third withdrawal for $1,240 was also attempted, but did not process. All three transactions were processed in person at local bank branches, police said.

During their investigation, police developed two suspects in connection with the incidents. The suspects had allegedly gone to local bank branches presenting forged checks bearing the victim’s account information to attempt these transactions.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, and police subsequently applied for and were granted arrest warrants. One suspect, identified as Simone Fulton, was allegedly responsible for the unsuccessful attempt to negotiate the forged check for $1,240.

On Dec. 12, State Police Troop C contacted the Westport Police Department stating Fulton was in their custody. She was then brought to Westport police headquarters and charged with first-degree forgery and fourth-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Fulton was unable to post $25,000 bond and was taken to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 13.

