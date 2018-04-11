https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Bridgeport-woman-charged-with-failure-to-pay-or-12826123.php
Bridgeport woman charged with failure to pay or plead
Published 4:07 pm, Wednesday, April 11, 2018
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman was charged with failure to pay or plead after on an outstanding warrant.
Sherisse Medina, 36, turned herself in to police headquarters on April 4 and was released after posting a $250 court set bond. She is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 12.
