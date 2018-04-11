  • Bridgeport resident Sherisse Medina was charged with failure to pay or plead in Westport on April 4. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Bridgeport resident Sherisse Medina was charged with failure to pay or plead in Westport on April 4.
Bridgeport resident Sherisse Medina was charged with failure to pay or plead in Westport on April 4.
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman was charged with failure to pay or plead after on an outstanding warrant.

Sherisse Medina, 36, turned herself in to police headquarters on April 4 and was released after posting a $250 court set bond. She is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 12.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1