Bridgeport woman charged with credit card theft

WESTPORT — A 34-year-old Bridgeport woman was charged with credit card theft and illegal use of a credit card after allegedly making multiple unauthorized purchases, police said.

Williemae Reed, who was employed at Balducci’s Market on Post Road East in 2018, was arrested on a warrant and charged with credit card theft, sixth-degree larceny and illegal use of a credit card.

She posted $25,000 bond and is set to apepar in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 6.

According to police, on Nov. 20, 2018, officers were dispatched to Balducci’s on a theft complaint. A worker there alleged his co-worker, identified as Reed, stole the identifying information from his debit card and used it to make multiple purchases.

Officers were unable to contact or locate Reed, and an arrest warrant was granted.

On June 30, the Naugatuck Police Department contacted Westport police reporting Reed was in their custody. She was then transported to Westport Police headquarters and charged with illegal use of the card.

