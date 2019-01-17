Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport woman stole from a downtown retailer, police said.

On Dec. 11, officers were dispatched to a downtown store on a report of a shoplifting incident. The suspect had allegedly entered a fitting room with multiple items and left without paying for them. After the suspect left the room, store employees found six sensor tags on the floor, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for the suspect, identified as Kelsey Collins, 20, and later recovered the stolen items, valued at over $500, which were damaged by removal of the security tags.

On Jan. 1, Collins turned herself in at police headquarters and was charged with fifth-degree larceny.

She was released on a promise to appear and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 17.

