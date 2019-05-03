Bridgeport teen charged with Westport burglaries

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport teen was charged Wednesday for his role in two overnight burglaries in town late last year, police said Friday.

Xavier Medel, 19, of Bridgeport, was charged on two different warrants Wednesday, stemming from two separate burglaries.

Police said on Dec. 18, 2018, officers responded to Oak Ridge Park for a reported overnight burglary. The victim woke up to several text messages from the fraud division of her credit card company, which told her her card was possibly used fraudulently at three places in Norwalk. The charges totaled up to about $170.

When the victim checked her house, she found that her laptop and purse — with multiple credit cards in it — had been taken from the family room of her home.

For that incident, Medel was charged him with first-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and two counts of credit card theft.

Two days later, officers were sent to a Brooklawn Drive home for another reported overnight burglary. The victim and his family had been asleep when two suspects went into their home and stole a key fob and a home surveillance camera from the kitchen.

The homeowner was able to remotely access the video and provide it to police.

The suspects used the key fob to steal an Audi from the driveway. They also went into and rummaged through two other unlocked vehicles in the driveway, taking two credit cards and other miscellaneous items, police said.

For this burglary, police charged Medel with first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, first-degree motor vehicle theft and third-degree larceny. Police said two juveniles were also identified. Their charges were not provided.

On Dec. 28, police responded to the home of one of the juvenile suspects and Medel was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for previous burglaries. At the home, investigators found the stolen Audi key fob and later recovered the vehicle.

“While in custody for these crimes, a family member of Medel returned the other victim’s stolen laptop to police headquarters,” police said.

Through the investigation, including a forensic check of Medel’s cellphone and the recovery of the victims’ items, detectives were able to secure an additional arrest warrant for Medel.

On Wednesday, he was arrested in Norwalk Superior Court by Westport detectives. He’s being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Including the Westport case, court records show Medel has five criminal cases currently pending in the Connecticut court system. The other four cases also include burglary and larceny charges from Stamford in Novemeber and December of last year.

Medel is expected to appear in Norwalk Superior Court to answer to these recent charges from Westport police on May 13 at 10 a.m.