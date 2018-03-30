Bridgeport residents arrested for possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms

WESTPORT — Two Bridgeporters were charged with possession of a controlled substance after a motor vehicle stop revealed the pair had marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, police say.

At 10:45 p.m. on March 26 an officer observed a vehicle making an improper turn in the middle of Church Street South and conducted a motor vehicle stop of the car on Post Road East, police said.

Police identified the driver as Jodaine Cowan, 23, and the passenger as Chassidy Fernandez, 23. While speaking with Cowan and Fernandez, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, police said.

After a search of the car, police found a small amount of marijuana located inside the driver’s door, a ceramic bowl commonly used to smoke marijuana located inside Fernandez’s shoe, and a bag of hallucinogenic mushrooms tucked inside Fernandez’s waistband, which Cowan claimed as his own, police said.

In addition to possession of controlled substance, Fernandez was issued an infraction for possession of more than .5 ounces of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Cowan and Fernandez were released after each posting $500 bond and are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 2.