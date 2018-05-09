Bridgeport resident arrested on larceny charges

WESTPORT — A former employee of Westport’s Whole Foods was arrested on charges of fourth-degree larceny at the store, police said.

On March 12, officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on report of an employee theft, spoke with the store’s loss prevention department, and learned Bridgeport resident Jenisa Serrano stole about $1,600 from the store, police said.

Serrano, 25, allegedly made about 100 fraudulent returns, refunds and voided cash transactions since January. Police received a warrant for Serrano’s arrest and, on April 30, Serrano turned herself into police. She was released after posting $7,500 bond. Serrano was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 9.

