Westport police charge Bridgeport man with harassment

WESTPORT — A 32-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal violation after police said he made threatening statements to a business.

Officers responded to a local business on July 9 for a report of harassing telephone calls. Staff members there told officers that a man had been repeatedly calling the business and making threatening statements, trying to reach an employee whom he was barred from contacting by a standing court order of protection, police said.

Further investigation identified Cole Hernandez as a suspect, police said.

Police said they determined Hernandez did at times make direct contact with the victim by phone. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Hernandez in connection with the investigation.

On Nov. 4, West Hartford Police contacted Westport police reporting Hernandez was in its custody active warrants, including the one from Westport. He was brought to Westport police and charged with second-degree harassment and violation of a protective order, police said.

He was also charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Hernandez was unable to post $101,000 court set bond for these charges and was brought to state Superior Court in Stamford for arraignment on Nov. 5.

