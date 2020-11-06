Bridgeport man charged with robbery in Westport

WESTPORT — A 38-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny after police said he stole merchandise from a CVS Pharmacy.

Police responded to CVS Pharmacy on Post Road East around 6 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a theft complaint. When they arrived, staff told officers a male and female entered the store and began filling reusable shopping bags with merchandise, police said.

The two did not pay for any of the merchandise and made for the exit and when questioned the male allegedly clenched his fist stating he had a syringe he could stab someone with, police said. The two then fled in a waiting vehicle after stealing $900 in merchandise, police said.

Further investigation identified Shaun Costello as the male suspect, police said. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Costello.

On Nov. 4, the arrest warrant was served at state Superior Court in Stamford. Costello was then charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was unable to post $100,000 court set bond and was arraigned on Nov. 4.

