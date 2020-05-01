Bridgeport man charged with possession of narcotics
WESTPORT — A 23-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with possession of narcotics.
On April 28 at 2 a.m., police said an officer observed a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Owen Hines apparently commit several motor vehicle violations on Post Road East. According to police, a check of the vehicle’s registration showed it was suspended.
After police pulled over the vehicle, officers said the driver admitted to recently purchasing narcotics. A total of 44 wax folds of suspected heroin, 0.7 grams of suspected crack, and over $800 was found on Hines’ person, police said.
Hines was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He posted $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 27.
