Bridgeport man charged with possession of narcotics

Owen Hines. Owen Hines. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with possession of narcotics 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 23-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with possession of narcotics.

On April 28 at 2 a.m., police said an officer observed a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Owen Hines apparently commit several motor vehicle violations on Post Road East. According to police, a check of the vehicle’s registration showed it was suspended.

After police pulled over the vehicle, officers said the driver admitted to recently purchasing narcotics. A total of 44 wax folds of suspected heroin, 0.7 grams of suspected crack, and over $800 was found on Hines’ person, police said.

Hines was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He posted $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 27.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com