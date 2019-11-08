Bridgeport man charged with larceny, assault

WESTPORT — A 51-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested following an alleged altercation at a Westport business.

On Oct. 13 at 1:51 p.m. police responded to a local business on a report of a disturbance with alleged physical violence. The victim reported Robert Bush had come to her place of employment demanding money from her and asking to speak with her in the rear of the business.

According to police when she complied with his request to talk, a verbal altercation ensued. This argument escalated to the point the victim attempted to call police from her cell phone, police said. Upon seeing this Bush allegedly took the phone away and struck her in the face multiple times before fleeing the area in a vehicle. The victim sustained facial injuries as a result, police said.

Responding officers did not locate Bush and attempts to apprehend him were initially unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was ultimately sought and granted for Bush in connection with this investigation.

On Nov. 6 the Westport Police Department was contacted by the Bridgeport Police Department reporting Bush was currently in custody in connection with the active arrest warrants. He was then transported back to Westport Police headquarters for processing.

Bush was subsequently charged with second degree larceny, breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call and third degree assault. He was unable to post $100,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 6 for arraignment.

