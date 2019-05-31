Bridgeport man charged with forgery

WESTPORT — A 29-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after stealing mail and an attempt to cash a stolen check, police said.

On Sept. 11, a Tierney Lane resident reported a mail theft from her mailbox. She was alerted of the theft after receiving a call from Patriot Bank advising two men attempted to cash one of her checks for $450.

The victim’s signature was forged with the check made out to “Jermaine Smalls,” police said, but was was canceled by the bank due to the unrecognizable signature. It was also one of seven checks stolen from the victim and fraudulently deposited into various accounts, according to police.

The check was allegedly deposited at an ATM into the personal checking account of Bridgeport resident Jermaine Smalls. ATM photographs confirmed Smalls was one of the two males making the ATM deposit, police said.

On May 25, Westport officers responded to the Wilton Police Department where Smalls was being detained on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to Westport police headquarters and subsequently charged with third-degree identity theft and third-degree forgery.

Smalls posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 31.

