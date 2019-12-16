Bridgeport man charged with car theft

WESTPORT — A 26-year-old Bridgeport man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car.

On Dec. 16 at 12:18 a.m., an officer on routine patrol observed an “equipment violation” on a 2011 Ford Edge traveling on Post Road East, according to the police report. A computer check of the vehicle’s registration revealed it had been reported stolen out of Delaware, police said.

After being pulled over, the driver, Luis Lorenzana, allegedly claimed he personally knew the owner of the vehicle. According to police, Lorenzana said he purchased the vehicle from the owner but didn’t have any paperwork showing this transaction.

Contact with the agency where the initial report was filed confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen by the owner, police said.

Lorenzana was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree larceny. He posted $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 30.

