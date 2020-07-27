Bridgeport man charged with burglary, larceny for Wesport theft

WESTPORT — A 58-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree larceny in connection to an overnight break-in of a resident’s garage, police said.

On July 19, police responded to a residence for a reported burglary. The victim reported earlier that morning he discovered both the doors to the garage attached to his residence had been opened overnight, police said. A $600 bike had also been removed from within.

According to police, Jose Velazquez was identified as a suspect following an investigation. He was taken into custody by the detective bureau on July 20. The bicycle reported stolen was also recovered upon his arrest, police said.

Velazquez was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and possession of burglary tools. He was released on $25,000 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 12.

