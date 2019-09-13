Bridgeport man charged with burglary, criminal trespass

WESTPORT — Deshawn Harper, 41, of Bridgeport, was charged with burglary and criminal trespass following an investigation by Westport police.

On Monday Oct. 1, 2018 at approximately 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a Westport residence on a trespassing complaint. Arriving officers spoke with the builder/owner of the home, who explained that while in the process of showing the home to a potential buyer, a male subject arrived at the property and walked directly into the residence. When told to leave, this male claimed that the home belonged to him but ultimately complied and left the area. Before leaving he allegedly provided a business card to the owner with the name Deshawn Harper printed on it. The complainant was able to positively identify this male as Deshawn Harper. He was able to make this identification from a prior arrest made by this department on Sept. 3, 2018, at which time Harper had unlawfully entered this same residence. An arrest warrant was prepared and granted for Harper in connection with this investigation.

On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers again responded to this same residence on a reported burglary. It was explained by the homeowner that while inside of the residence he heard a noise coming from a lower floor and believed that Harper was once again within the residence. The home was found to be vacant on this date, however the homeowner relayed that on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 he had discovered that a window to the home had been tampered with and damaged in an apparent effort to gain entry into the structure. He reported that he had observed several strange things in recent weeks such as lights that were left on by him only to be found turned off by someone else. He also reported that he had found several pieces of mail on the front porch earlier that same day that had been addressed to Deshaun Harper. Among this assorted mail were several bills from a local utility company that were addressed to Harper using the address of that residence. An arrest warrant was prepared and granted for Harper in connection with this investigation.

On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, the Westport Police Department was contacted by the Bridgeport Police Department reporting that Harper was currently in their custody in connection with this department’s two active arrest warrants. Officers responded to the Bridgeport Police Department and took custody of Harper. He was transported back to Westport where based on the warrants he was arrested and charged with three counts of 53a-107 Criminal Trespass First Degree, two counts of 53a-103 Burglary Third Degree and two counts of 53a-116 Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Bond for each of these two cases was court set at $10,000.00; total bonds $20,000.00. Computer checks also showed that Harper currently had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from his failure to appear in court as scheduled. Per this warrant he was additionally charged with 53a-172 Failure to Appear in the First Degree. This warrant carried a court set bond of $10,000.00. In total Harper was held on $30,000.00 in court set bonds. Harper was unable to post these bonds and was transported to Norwalk Superior Court for arraignment on the morning of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.