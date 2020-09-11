https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Bridgeport-man-charged-with-burglary-15560599.php
Bridgeport man charged with burglary
WESTPORT — A 58-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with burglary and larceny after allegedly stealing two bikes from a residence, police said.
On July 17, police responded to a residence on report of a burglary. Two bicycles worth $5,000 were stolen from a detached garage the previous evening, police said. One of the two bicycles was ultimately recovered by detectives.
According to police, Jose Velasquez was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was granted by police.
On Sept. 9, Velasquez turned himself in on the active warrant. He was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny. Velasquez posted $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 20.
