Bridgeport man charged with burglary

Jose Velasquez. Jose Velasquez. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man charged with burglary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 58-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with burglary and larceny after allegedly stealing two bikes from a residence, police said.

On July 17, police responded to a residence on report of a burglary. Two bicycles worth $5,000 were stolen from a detached garage the previous evening, police said. One of the two bicycles was ultimately recovered by detectives.

According to police, Jose Velasquez was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was granted by police.

On Sept. 9, Velasquez turned himself in on the active warrant. He was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny. Velasquez posted $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 20.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com