Bridgeport man arrested in connection with car theft
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was charged with third-degree larceny after allegedly stealing a car in Westport.
On Feb.19 around 5:30 p.m., an officer observed a car travel westbound on Post Road East. A check of the car’s registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department on Jan. 22.
Police conducted a car stop and identified the driver as Gerardo Berrios-Reyes, 30. Police took Berrios-Reyes to headquarters and held him in lieu of $5,000 bond.
