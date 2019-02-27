Bridgeport man arrested in connection with car theft

Bridgeport resident Gerardo Berrios-Reyes was charged with third degree larceny in Westport on Feb. 19.

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was charged with third-degree larceny after allegedly stealing a car in Westport.

On Feb.19 around 5:30 p.m., an officer observed a car travel westbound on Post Road East. A check of the car’s registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department on Jan. 22.

Police conducted a car stop and identified the driver as Gerardo Berrios-Reyes, 30. Police took Berrios-Reyes to headquarters and held him in lieu of $5,000 bond.

