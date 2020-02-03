Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport

WESTPORT — A 57-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, police said.

On Jan. 29 at 6:29 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle operating erratically on Post Road East. Computer checks of the vehicle’s registration revealed it did not match the vehicle it was displayed on. Upon pulling over the driver, identified as Mark Costa, police said an open container of alcohol was observed. The odor of an alcoholic beverage was also detected on Costa’s breath, police said.

After subsequently failing a field sobriety test, police said further investigation revealed Costa was driving a vehicle that was not properly registered or insured. According to police Costa became uncooperative at the scene and would not submit to fingerprinting or taking a mugshot upon returning to headquarters.

He was subsequently charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, misuse of registration marker plate, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving under the influence and failure to submit to fingerprinting.

Costa was unable to post $1,500 bond and was arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 30.

