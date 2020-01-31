Bridgeport man accused of trying to rob Westport Panera Bread

WESTPORT — A 29-year-old Bridgeport man has been accused of attempting to rob a local Panera Bread, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Panera Bread on Post Road East around 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant, approached an employee with a box cutter and walked the person to the back of the building. The suspect then returned to the front of the store, where the suspect unsuccessfully tried to open the cash registers and an office. The individual then left through the front door, police said.

Two men in connection with the attempted robbery were previously arrested after a follow up investigation by Westport police. Through the investigation, police said they identified Shawn Edmonds as the suspect in the robbery.

Edmonds was taken custody Wednesday by Westport detectives in Bridgeport. He was transported to the Westport Police Department and charged with first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, third-degree criminal attempt at larceny, and first-degree conspiracy at robbery.

Edmonds was held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

