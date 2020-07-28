Bridge project to close part of Route 57 in Weston

WESTON — Starting next week, part of Route 57 will be closed for two weeks because of a bridge rehabilitation project.

The detour is expected to start Monday and last until Aug. 16.

The $1,934,070 project awarded to Dayton Construction Company is scheduled to be completed Oct. 9. Work on the bridge over a brook began earlier this year.

Detour routes

Cars traveling southbound on Route 57, between Route 53 (Cedar Street) and Route 136 (Main Street), will be detoured onto Broad Street, Cavalry Road and West Branch Road.

Passenger vehicles traveling northbound will follow the same detour in reverse. Local access to residences and business along Route 57 will be available and traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the detours.

Trucks traveling southbound on Route 57, between Route 53 (Cedar Street) and Route 136 (Main Street), will be detoured onto Route 53 (Cedar Street), Route 53 (Chestnut Hill Road), Route 33 (Westport Road), Route 33 (Wilton Road) and Route 57 (Main Street).

Trucks traveling northbound will follow the same detour in reverse. Through truck traffic will be prohibited from Route 57 in the vicinity of the project. Local deliveries will be allowed.