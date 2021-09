If all goes according to plan, the bridge over Sasco Brook, connecting Westport and Fairfield, should be replaced by late 2023 or early 2024.

The state Department of Transportation hosted an hour-long virtual public meeting on the project Monday, at which state and local officials laid out the reasons why the bridge needs replacing,

According to DOT spokesman Priti Bhardwaj, the project manager, bridges the size of the 24-foot one over Sasco Brook are inspected every two years. Each element of the bridge is given a number rating ranging from 9, which indicates excellent condition, to 1, indicating imminent failure.

“When a major bridge element reaches (a rating of) 4, or poor condition, that is when we start to initiate a project to address bridge deficiency,” Bhardwaj said.

Robert Bahler, the project engineer and a representative of Clough, Harbor and Associates, said that at the last bridge inspection, in 2020, three elements of the bridge were rated 4 or lower. He mentioned several aspects of the bridge that make it a good candidate for replacement, starting with the fact that it is more than 55 years old, having been originally constructed in 1965 (it was rehabilitated in 2002).

The bridge, which carries Old Road No. 2, also has a 10-ton weight limit and, due to its structural problems, wouldn’t be able to withstand a 25-year storm. In addition, its width does not meet state and federal standards, he said.

However, Bahler said, despite these deficiencies, it is safe for the traveling public.

According to a notice from the DOT, the bridge project “would include the realignment of Old Road No. 2 in the vicinity of the bridge, replacement of the existing structure with a wider precast concrete three-sided rigid frame structure supported on piles, construction of U-Type wingwalls, installation of an open bridge rail system and full depth pavement reconstruction within the project limits.”

The construction of the project is slated to start in spring 2023, provided that the appropriate permits are in place, Bahler said. Construction is predicted to take about eight months and is expected to cost $ 2.54 million. About 80 percent the cost will be paid for with federal funding. The remaining 20 percent will be split between Westport and Fairfield.

The project will require traffic diversion during construction, but is not expected to cause significant problems for emergency calls, mail delivery and bus routes, said Westport town engineer Keith Wilberg.

“From an emergency service perspective, the detour is not go to create a big delay,” Wilberg said.

Both Wilberg and Fairfield’s engineering manager William Hurley were present at the virtual meeting and were enthusiastic about the bridge project.

“We worked closely with state DOT and trust that they’ll lead us in direction of successful project for this bridge replacement,” Hurley said.

The state is accepting public comment on the project through Oct. 4. Those who wish to comment may call 860-944-1111 or email DOT-FLBP@ct.gov and reference project 0158-0218.