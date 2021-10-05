Bribery trial opens for Philadelphia union boss, city leader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Opening statements are set to start Tuesday in the corruption trial of a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and the city official he’s accused of keeping on the union payroll.

The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, City Council member Bobby Henon and several members of the local electricians union. The indictment accuses them of using illegal means to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region.