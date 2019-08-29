Brew the years: Beer fans 'CANvention' opens in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It's "CANvention" time for hundreds of beer aficionados.

Collectors from around the world began buying, trading and selling containers of brews Thursday at the 49th annual gathering of members of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America.

One collector said some of the mostly empty vessels of beer are selling for hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of dollars, while others are opting to swap their six-packs with fellow fans of foam.

Rich La Susa, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, says he has attended all but one of the gatherings since the group started meeting in 1970.

The group was formed after collector Denver Wright, Jr. placed an ad in a St. Louis newspaper looking for like-minded compatriots.

After the swapping ends, some participants said they were going to a beer tasting.