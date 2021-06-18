Brazil still debating dubious virus drug amid 500,000 deaths DAVID BILLER and DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 11:02 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a health worker pauses in the ICU unit for COVID-19 patients at the Hospital das Clinicas in Porto Alegre, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world — science is on trial inside the country and the truth is up for grabs. Jefferson Bernardes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) workers carry an elderly COVID-19 patient to an ambulance in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, its Senate is publicly investigating how the pandemic death toll got so high, focusing on why the government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines while pushing hydroxychloroquine. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a 43-year-old patient suspected of having COVID-19 is transferred from an ambulance into the HRAN public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world — President Jair Bolsonaro is arguing the number is greatly exaggerated and some epidemiologists saying the real number is significantly higher. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, tents and shacks cover land designated for a Petrobras refinery, called the "First of May Refugee Camp," which refers to the date the squatters camp sprung up amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, President Jair Bolsonaro has waged a campaign to downplay the virus’s seriousness and keep the economy humming. Mario Lobao/AP Show More Show Less 5 of17
6 of17 FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Jeferson Alves, 35, carries his 3-year-old son Jonathan Miguel on his shoulders when asking for a handout, as he holds a sign written in Portuguese that reads "Help me buy a basic food basket. Thank you," on an avenue in Brasilia, Brazil. Alves says he worked at a construction company for two years and that at the end of last year he was fired because of the pandemic. Now he seeks donations and money on the streets to support his family. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file photo, the remains of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 are placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, epidemiologists at the University of Sao Paulo say the true toll is closer to 600,000, maybe 800,000. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, residents gather outside a gate for donated food from the Central Union of the Slums, known by its acronym CUFA, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, President Jair Bolsonaro has waged a campaign to downplay the virus’s seriousness and keep the economy humming. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, a demonstrator holds an image of the Brazilian flag covered in fake blood and the Portuguese phrase "Bolsonaro Genocide" during an anti-government protest by unions against President Jair Bolsonaro's policies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's Senate is publicly investigating how the death toll got so high, focusing on why Bolsonaro's government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines for months. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 10 of17
11 of17 FILE - In this May 9, 2021 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsoanro, left, takes a motorcycle tour with supporters representing the moto clubs in honor of Mother's Day, in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro has waged a 15-month campaign to downplay the virus’s seriousness and keep the economy humming, dismissing the pandemic early on as “a little flu” and has scorned masks. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 FILE - In this July 7, 2020 file photo, an evangelical pastor prays for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who said he tested positive for COVID-19, as a fellow evangelical stands with him outside the presidential residence Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro was not chastened by his own bout with COVID-19, and he kept touting hydroxychloroquine long after virtually all others ceased doing so. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, an elderly woman gets a shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as part of a priority COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly at a drive-thru vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist who runs the nation’s largest COVID-19 testing program, has calculated that at least 95,000 lives would have been spared had the government not spurned vaccine purchase offers. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, patients infected with COVID-19 fill the beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, Brazil, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, its Senate is publicly investigating how the pandemic death toll got so high, focusing on why the government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines while pushing hydroxychloroquine. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 FILE - In this March 22, 2021 file photo, a man stands next to his vehicle in a line at a COVID-19 vaccination point for priority elderly persons in the Ceilandia neighborhood, on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000, its Senate is publicly investigating how the pandemic death toll got so high, focusing on why the government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines while pushing hydroxychloroquine. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 — second-highest in the world — science is on trial inside the country and the truth is up for grabs.
With the milestone likely to be reached this weekend, Brazil's Senate is publicly investigating how the toll got so high, focusing on why President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines for months while it relentlessly pushed hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that rigorous studies have shown to be ineffective in treating COVID-19.
DAVID BILLER and DÉBORA ÁLVARES