Brawl at suburban Atlanta sports bar kills Georgia man

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is dead after a brawl at a suburban Atlanta sports bar.

WSB-TV reports 45-year-old Leon Danzis of Houschton died at a hospital Friday following the attack at the Canton Icehouse.

Witnesses tell WSB-TV that Danzis was hit in the head with a pool cue.

Police are still investigating who was involved in the fight. Others were also injured.

Restaurant managers declined to discuss the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Canton police say they're waiting on autopsy results to determine exactly how Danzis died and are still interviewing witnesses.

