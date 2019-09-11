Boy wanders away from school, principal and teacher on leave

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother says her son walked away from his elementary school in the middle of the day and the school never notified her that the kindergartner was missing.

KATC-TV reports the boy's teacher and the principal of Park Vista Elementary School in Opelousas were placed on administrative leave Wednesday. St. Landry Parish Schools and Opelousas police are investigating.

Jamara Jenkins says he saw 4-year-old Cody George wandering alone Monday afternoon. Jenkins picked the boy up and returned him to the school. The boy's mother, Letendre Ford, says her son told her that his teacher wasn't in the classroom so he tried to walk home.

Opelousas police Chief Martin McLendon says officers are also investigating a complaint from the teacher who says she's being threatened on social media.

___

Information from: KATC-TV, http://katc.com