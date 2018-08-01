Boy struck by car, hospitalized with unknown injuries

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A child has been injured by a vehicle in Massachusetts.

Police say the 7-year-old boy was struck on Pratt street in Tewksbury shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The boy has been transported by medical helicopter at Tewksbury Country Club to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries remains unclear. No other information is immediately available.