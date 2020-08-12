Boy killed in personal watercraft collision on Iowa lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A 14-year-old boy died in a personal watercraft collision on Clear Lake in north-central Iowa, officials said.

The collision of the two recreational watercraft happened around noon Tuesday, according to a news release Wednesday from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Officials did not give details on how the crash occurred, but say the teen killed was operating one of the watercraft involved. His name had not been released by Wednesday morning.

A 12-year-old child operating the second watercraft sustained minor injuries, investigators said, and a passenger on the second watercraft was not injured.