Boy hospitalized after standing up to bullies made up story

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say a 6-year-old Olympia boy who claimed he was assaulted by bullies was actually injured in a fall.

KOMO-TV reported Thursday the injuries were the result of a fall on Aug. 22 that happened at the apartment complex, according to Olympia police. It wasn't clear what led to the fall.

The boy had said he was attacked by kids when he told them to stop bullying his friend. He has a broken arm and cuts and bruises.

Police previously said they had identified a child who they believe started it but after further interviews the injured boy told them he made up the story.

Investigators say no charges will be filed due to the boy's age.

Police say they have notified social services to ensure the child's welfare.

