Boy drowns at Oakland County lake
Published 4:44 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has drowned at an Oakland County lake.
Sgt. Dale Brown of the sheriff's office says the boy couldn't reach a floating swimming platform Sunday at Clear Lake, about 50 feet from shore.
The sheriff's office got a call around 7:20 p.m. from the lake in Oxford Township. Divers recovered the boy's body.
