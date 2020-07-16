Boy dies after pickup truck, Amish pony-drawn cart collide

RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — A young child injured when a pickup truck and an Amish pony-drawn cart collided this week has died from his injuries, authorities in Ohio said, while three of his siblings remain hospitalized.

Eli Troyer Jr., 7, of Shreve, died early Thursday in a hospital, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was not released.

Troyer and the other three children were thrown from the cart when the collision occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday in Ripley. Norma Troyer, 8, was operating the cart when it pulled out of a private driveway and entered a highway lane where the pickup driven by a 56-year-old man was traveling, authorities said.

Norma Troyer; Norman Troyer, 8, and Nathan Troyer, 10, all of Shreve, suffered undisclosed injuries and remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition. The pickup driver was not injured.

The pony pulling the cart broke free and ran home unharmed.

The accident remains under investigation, authorities said.