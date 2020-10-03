Boy born after 22 weeks in womb home after 19 weeks in NICU

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A baby boy born after only 22 weeks in the womb is healthy and at home after 19 weeks in intensive care, and has set a hospital system record, Tulane Health System says.

Russell William Appold Jr. is the youngest gestational-age baby to “graduate” from intensive care in the system's three hospitals, spokeswoman Sarah Balyeat said in an email Friday.

Russell weighed only 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) when he was born May 22 at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in suburban Metairie, a news release said Friday. Specialists immediately began working to keep him alive.

"He was so small he could fit in my hand,” Russell Appold Sr. said. “But now he’s a chunky baby.”

He and mom Natasha Williams were often in the newborn intensive care unit over baby Russell's 133 days there, holding him, loving him and helping to care for him.

Russell Jr. now weighs more than 7 pounds (3.2 kilograms), “loves to eat, and has learned to suck his thumb,” the news release said.

Russell’s departure from Tulane Lakeside Hospital on Thursday was marked by a hallway mini-parade. All of the adults wore face masks. Russell was in his car seat on a decorated wagon, a paper crown curled around his forehead and an oxygen tube under his nose. His mother wore a crown, his father carried a scepter, and hospital staffers behind them waved white handkerchiefs in the air.