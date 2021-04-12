Boy Scouts lawyers eye new bankruptcy reorganization plan

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that they plan to file a new reorganization plan after gaining little support for a previous proposal that has been roundly criticized by attorneys for child sex abuse victims.
Jessica Lauria, an attorney for the BSA, told Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that an amended plan would be filed Tuesday “unless the stars align” and the Boy Scouts reach a meaningful resolution with one or more other parties Monday night.