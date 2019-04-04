https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Boy-17-plunges-to-death-from-California-mall-13739872.php
Boy, 17, plunges to death from California mall building
GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Family and friends say the person who jumped from the roof of a building at a Los Angeles-area shopping mall and hit a man below was a 17-year-old boy with autism.
Police say the teenager died at a hospital Tuesday afternoon after plunging from the seventh-floor roof of a parking garage at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale.
KABC-TV says family and friends say the boy had autism. He attended school in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police say his death is being investigated as a suicide.
He struck a man walking with his two children. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The children weren't hurt.
