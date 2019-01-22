https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Box-office-totals-for-best-picture-Academy-Awards-13551519.php
Box office totals for best picture Academy Awards nominees
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards that were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
— "Black Panther," $700 million
— "A Star Is Born," $204.8 million
— "Bohemian Rhapsody," $202.4 million
— "BlacKkKlansman," $48.6 million
— "Green Book," $42.3 million
— "Vice," $39.5 million
— "The Favourite, " $23 million
— "Roma," no figures available.
___
Source: Comscore
View Comments